Summerfield woman jailed after scratched-up guy pal claims she ‘swiped’ at him

A Summerfield woman was arrested Tuesday night after a nasty tiff with her scratched-up man friend.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call on S.E. 62nd Court and when they arrived, the victim initially said he’d only been in a verbal disagreement with 33-year-old Donielle Victoria Stewart. But deputies noticed multiple scratch marks on the right side of the victim’s neck as he walked back inside his residence, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim eventually told deputies that he went into Stewart’s bedroom to confront her about “personal matters” and she “swiped” at him, which caused the scratches on his neck. He initially claimed he got the injuries at work but eventually stated they came from his confrontation with Stewart, the report says.

Stewart also initially claimed their argument was only verbal. She said the victim came into her bedroom arguing with her and fell into her when he pulled on the sheets, hitting her on the left side of her face. Deputies noted that they didn’t see any injuries on the victim, the report says.

Stewart also told deputies that she hit the victim in retaliation but she believed she struck him in his arm. She denied being responsible for the scratch marks and said she didn’t know how the victim got them, according to the report.

After the couple “changed their stories multiple times” and a witness said she saw Stewart hit the man in his arm with a closed fist, Stewart was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. She was charged with domestic battery and held on $1,000 bond. She is due in court March 3 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.