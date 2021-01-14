Thursday, January 14, 2021
61.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Sumter Health Department chief tries to ease fears about second COVID-19 doses

Staff Report

Dr. Sanford Zelnick

The director of the Health Department in Sumter County is attempting to alleviate fear among residents who are worried about getting their second COVID-19 vaccination – concerns most likely driven by Gov. Ron DeSantis during a Tuesday visit to The Villages.

Dr. Sanford D. Zelnick released a memo Thursday regarding area residents who were vaccinated in recent days at the Wildwood Community Center. He said that he’s aware of concerns about the availability of a second dose and the “resolution of this issue depends to a large extent on how the national supply system reconciles the challenges in the vaccine supply distribution system.”

Zelnick’s memo follows a press conference on Tuesday at a makeshift drive-through vaccination clinic in The Villages that caused mass confusion among residents because they were asked for their Social Security numbers and pertinent insurance information when signing up for the inoculations. During that visit, DeSantis suggested at one point that it might be a better plan to use all of the doses Florida has been given on initial COVID-19 vaccinations instead of holding some back for the second shots. Instead, he suggested, later doses that arrive in Florida could be used for those needed booster shots.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a makeshift drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic in The Villages on Tuesday and likely created fear among area residents when he suggested that it might be a better plan to use all of the doses Florida has been given on initial vaccinations instead of holding some back for the second shots. He suggested later doses that arrive in Florida could be used for those needed booster shots.

Zelnick’s memo assured those residents who were vaccinated at the Wildwood Community Center on Jan. 5 and Jan. 7 that they would receive a phone call from a health department staff member to set up their second doses on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3.

Zelnick also pointed out that residents vaccinated at the Wildwood facility after Jan. 7 were given appointment cards advising them when their second dose would be available. He said those residents don’t need to worry about taking any further steps regarding their second dose.

In the memo, Zelnick said a staff member from his office would contact those waiting for a second dose shortly before Feb. 1. He said if the health department receives the vaccines up to the day before someone’s scheduled appointment, he or she would be vaccinated at the Wildwood Community Center. If the health department doesn’t receive the vaccine by then, he added, residents will be contacted and an appointment will be scheduled for that second dose.

Dr. Sanford D. Zelnick is assuring area residents who received their initial COVID-19 vaccines at the Wildwood Community Center that they shouldn’t worry about receiving their second doses in the coming weeks.

“Throughout this unfortunate pandemic, I ask all of you to please be patient and calm,” he said. “The health department has the capacity to re-vaccinate everyone we provided a primary dose to. If I have the doses in my possession at the health department, I view it as my direct responsibility to provide this to you as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, Zelnick added, residents should continue to wear masks, “if there is any question of close personal interactions with others,” wash their hands frequently, avoid large crowds and postpone unnecessary travel.

Related Articles

News

Criminal investigation launched after Villagers cut down trees at Lake Deaton

A criminal investigation has been launched after Villagers cut down trees in a protected wetland at Lake Deaton.
Read more
News

Popular restaurant in The Villages in violation over employee cleanliness issues

A popular restaurant in The Villages was found in violation last month with regard to employee cleanliness issues.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to hammer Sunshine State

COVID-19 has claimed seven more local residents as Florida reported another large spike in cases of the deadly virus on Thursday.
Read more
News

Villa residents make plea for taller landscaping to cut down on traffic noise

A couple from Michigan who have a villa that backs up to Morse Boulevard in The Villages made a plea for taller landscaping to cut down on traffic noise.
Read more
News

Tall Trees Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed until further notice

The Tall Trees Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed until further notice.
Read more
Crime

‘Jealous’ Wildwood man arrested after girlfriend dials 911 over alleged attack

A “jealous” Wildwood man was arrested after his girlfriend dialed 911 over an alleged attack.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman jailed after scratched-up guy pal claims she ‘swiped’ at him

A Summerfield woman was arrested Tuesday night after a nasty tiff with her scratched-up man friend.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,398FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61.7 ° F
63 °
60 °
42 %
1mph
1 %
Fri
70 °
Sat
59 °
Sun
59 °
Mon
61 °
Tue
52 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment