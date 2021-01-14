Thursday, January 14, 2021
The Villages
Wildwood police searching for bandit who ripped off chainsaw from hardware store

Larry D. Croom

Wildwood Police officers are searching for a thief who recently ripped off a chainsaw from a local hardware store.

Police were called Jan. 5 to Ace Hardware store at 300 Shopping Center Dr. after being told that a man had stolen a chainsaw. The caller said he witnessed the thief run to the north end of the building to a white, newer model Hyundai Santa Fe, a report states.

Wildwood Police officers are searching for the man pictured above, who is accused of stealing a Stihl chainsaw from the Ace Hardware store in Wildwood recently.

The suspect was described as a male approximately 18-20 years old, 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He had an afro-style haircut and was wearing blue jeans and an orange T-shirt, a reports states.

The caller said the man ran to the north end of the building to a new model white Hyundai Santa Fe. He said he saw a black male driving with the vehicle with another man in the back passenger seat, the report says, adding that the last three letters of the SUV’s license tag is believed to be 778.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Det. David Clarkson at (352) 661-6908 or [email protected]. Those wishing to make an anonymous tip can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

