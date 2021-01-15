Bonnie Maniscalco, 80, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 11, 2021.

Bonnie was born on July 7th, 1940. She is survived by her husband of 62 years – the love of her life and high school sweetheart, John Maniscalco. Bonnie has four beloved sons, Bill (Tammy), Jeff (Kristy), Danny, and Steven (Patti), seven grandchildren Johnny, Shannon, Ryan, Chad, Kyle, Tony, and Sophi and one great-grandchild, Gracie. She is also survived by her sister Sharon, and countless cherished family members. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Helen & Benny Kruger and brother Fred Kruger.

Bonnie had many passions, some of which were caring for her family, gardening, video poker and rooting for the Chicago Cubs. She was known for her kind and generous spirit, her loving nature, and her magnetic personality.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date in The Villages, Florida.