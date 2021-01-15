Eric Paul Puryear joined our Lord and Savior on January 8, 2021. He was born in Bethesda, Maryland on February 8, 1947 to Francis and Thelma Puryear.

Eric graduated from Wheaton High School in 1965, earned an undergraduate degree at the University of Maryland in 1969, and earned a master’s degree from Old Dominion University in 1976. Eric was a decorated career officer in the US Navy as an F-4 and F-14 aviator and took pride in his graduation from USN’s Weapons Fighter School (TOPGUN) and appeared in the movie Top Gun.

After retiring, Eric continued to support our military as a Defense Contractor and then as a Professor for American Public University. “Bear” to everyone who knew him, Eric enjoyed his classic convertible, boating, volunteering at the American Legion and spending time with friends, family and especially his beloved grandchildren.

Eric is survived by his wife Sandra, sister Frances Goldsmith, daughter Shelley Smith (Brandon), daughter Heather Brown (Steve), son Drew Puryear (Krystal) and grandchildren Nate and Hannah Smith and Austin and Ainsley Brown. Bear was loved and will be missed.

A small memorial service will be held on January 18, 2021 at 2pm at New Covenant United Methodist Church at the Columbarium in the Villages, Florida, and burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.