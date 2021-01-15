To the Editor:

If you think about it, you can understand how the rioters that attacked the U.S. Capitol so easily bought into Trump’s lies about a rigged election. To them, this is the only logical explanation. They are of the age group that grew up being told by their teachers, parents and coaches that they were always winners regardless of where they finished. Everyone received a participation trophy and were told they were all winners. They were never taught that in the real world, you sometimes lose and have not idea of how to deal with losing. All it took was a con man to tell them what they wanted to hear.

John Philpot

Lady Lake