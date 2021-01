Geraldine M. Eleyet

Born February 27, 1931 in Germantown, OH; died January 12, 2021 in Summerfield, FL.

Gerry is survived by sons Michael, Stephen (Judith), Douglas (Carol), Thomas (Shelly); seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard Eleyet who proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict; and parents Elmer and Dorothy Cox.

Private graveside will be at FL National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.