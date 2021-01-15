Friday, January 15, 2021
57.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Jake the rescue dog made quite an impression on adoption day

Staff Report

When Villagers Dave and Sheila Miller adopted Jake about a year ago from the Lake County Animal Shelter, he was all skin and bones.

“He had been shaved to the skin because of matted fur. The Millers were told he was a Maltese mix (non shedding) and was about 12 years old.

Jake is right at home with Dave and Sheila Miller.

“But because he was the only small dog there at the time, we met him in a get acquainted room,” Dave Miller said.

Jake apparently knew this was his chance.

“When the door opened, he ran into the room, jumped in my wife’s lap and started kissing her face. That was it,” he said.

Today, Jake’s full of energy and loves going on walks.

“Otherwise he’s a total lap dog,” Dave Miller said.

Tell us about how you found your dog. Email us at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.

Related Articles

News

Hospital chaplain in The Villages warns COVID-19 epidemic ‘far from over’

A chaplain at UF Health-The Villages Hospital is warning the COVID-19 epidemic is “far from over.”
Read more
Health

15 more local COVID-19 deaths as state reports more than 849,000 vaccines given

On the day when Florida reported that more than 849,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 15 more residents succumbed to the virus and more than 16,000 new cases were reported across the Sunshine State.
Read more
Crime

FBI tracks down Summerfield man who joined in riot at U.S. Capitol

A Summerfield man is being held without bond after he was tracked down by the FBI for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Read more
News

Peak participation being reached as recreation centers still operating at 50 percent capacity

Many activities in The Villages are reaching their peak attendance/participation numbers early as the recreation centers are still operating at 50 percent capacity due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult son with history of strange behavior tasered at Lowe’s

A Villager’s adult son was tasered after attempting to flee from law enforcement at Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake.
Read more
News

Elected supervisor objects to contract with longtime Villages engineer

An elected supervisor objected to a contract with The Villages’ longtime engineer over lingering bitterness over the contentious issue of striping on multi-modal paths.
Read more
News

Mulberry Grove Dog Park to be closed for shade structure installation

The Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed for the installation of a shade structure. We've got the dates.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,404FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
57.3 ° F
58 °
57 °
92 %
3.5mph
100 %
Sat
58 °
Sun
58 °
Mon
62 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
57 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment