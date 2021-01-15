Jake the rescue dog made quite an impression on adoption day

When Villagers Dave and Sheila Miller adopted Jake about a year ago from the Lake County Animal Shelter, he was all skin and bones.

“He had been shaved to the skin because of matted fur. The Millers were told he was a Maltese mix (non shedding) and was about 12 years old.

“But because he was the only small dog there at the time, we met him in a get acquainted room,” Dave Miller said.

Jake apparently knew this was his chance.

“When the door opened, he ran into the room, jumped in my wife’s lap and started kissing her face. That was it,” he said.

Today, Jake’s full of energy and loves going on walks.

“Otherwise he’s a total lap dog,” Dave Miller said.

