Friday, January 15, 2021
63.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Paul L. Furman

Staff Report

Paul Furman

Paul L. Furman of The Villages, FL passed this life on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the age of 92. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11 AM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

A native of Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Anne Coonin Furman. He was a U S Navy veteran and served during the Korean War. For over forty years, Mr. Furman owned and operated Towne Wine & Liquors in Georgetown. Mr. Furman loved working and playing golf. After retiring, Mr. Furman moved to the Villages in Florida. He was very active in the Temple B’nai Darom.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Bruce Alan Furman and brother, Eugene Furman.

He is survived by daughter, Cindy Andrews (Ron) of Flintville and twin granddaughters, Natalie and Carly Andrews.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Bonnie Maniscalco

Bonnie Maniscalo had many passions, some of which were caring for her family, gardening, video poker and rooting for the Chicago Cubs.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard Henry Chamberlain

Dick Chamberlain and his wife, Bev, moved in 2002 to The Villages, where they spent the remainder of their lives with friends and visiting their children and grandchildren. Dick loved golfing with his many friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Geraldine M. Eleyet

Geraldine Eleyet of Summerfield died January 12, 2021, at the age of 89.
Read more
Obituaries

Eric Paul Puryear

Eric Puryear enjoyed his classic convertible, boating, volunteering at the American Legion and spending time with friends, family and especially his beloved grandchildren.
Read more
Obituaries

Harry William Fleming

Villager Harry Fleming was a pivotal leader and inspiration in The Villages Parkinson’s community.  He died of heart failure, a result of an existing condition, compromised by Parkinson’s and COVID.
Read more
Obituaries

Pauline Ruth Pease

Pauline Pease worked at Fruitland Park Elementary School as a kindergarten aide and assistant secretary for 24 years.
Read more
Obituaries

Melissa Ann Johnston-Stauffer

Melissa Johnston-Stauffer was was a member of Fairway Christian Church and active in the DayBreak Club in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,405FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
63.2 ° F
65 °
61 °
72 %
3.2mph
1 %
Fri
71 °
Sat
60 °
Sun
58 °
Mon
62 °
Tue
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment