Paul L. Furman of The Villages, FL passed this life on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the age of 92. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11 AM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

A native of Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Anne Coonin Furman. He was a U S Navy veteran and served during the Korean War. For over forty years, Mr. Furman owned and operated Towne Wine & Liquors in Georgetown. Mr. Furman loved working and playing golf. After retiring, Mr. Furman moved to the Villages in Florida. He was very active in the Temple B’nai Darom.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Bruce Alan Furman and brother, Eugene Furman.

He is survived by daughter, Cindy Andrews (Ron) of Flintville and twin granddaughters, Natalie and Carly Andrews.