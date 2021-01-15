Peak participation being reached as recreation centers still operating at 50 percent capacity

Many activities in The Villages are reaching their peak attendance/participation numbers early as the recreation centers are still operating at 50 percent capacity due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Each center and activity has pre-determined attendance/participation capacities set by the Recreation & Parks Department, which takes into consideration the activity content and social distancing depending on the room where the activity is held.

Valid Villages ID cards or guest ID cards with photo ID are required. When residents are waiting, guests may be restricted due to space availability to accommodate resident demand.