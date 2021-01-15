Richard Henry Chamberlain

Richard “Dick” Henry Chamberlain died peacefully at Leesburg Regional Medical Center, Leesburg, Fla., surrounded by loved ones, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, and went to live with his Lord and Savior and his beloved wife, Beverly.

Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly Ann (Henderson) Chamberlain. He is survived by his children, Denise (Chamberlain) Addis; son-in-law, Raymond, Richard Chamberlain, and Ronald Chamberlain; and daughter-in-law, Nasrin Ghalyaie; as well as his grandchildren, Matthew Addis (and wife Genevra Addis), Michael Addis (and wife Jessica Addis), Courtney Chamberlain, Taylor Chamberlain, Charli Chamberlain, Riley Chamberlain, Caleb Chamberlain, Chase Chamberlain and Aidan Chamberlain. Dick was also preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Evelina Chamberlain; five brothers, Charles, Jay, Raymond, Edgar and Fred; and three sisters, Evelyn, Clara and Eleanor. He is survived by his sister, Mary.

Dick was born May 27, 1936, in Latrobe, and grew up in Derry. He went to grades 1 through 12 in Derry with his beloved wife and soulmate of 58 years, Beverly. They graduated in 1954 from Derry Borough High School. Dick served in the Navy from 1954 through 1958. On Sept. 17, 1958, Dick and Beverly were engaged to be married. On June 20, 1959, Dick and Beverly were married, and Dick began to pursue a career in accounting.

Second only to Dick’s love and devotion for his wife and children, he loved being an accountant. He was a certified public accountant and partner with the international accounting firm KPMG until 1991 when he retired and joined the regional firm of Cohn Reznick. He was a member of The American Institute of Certified Public Accounts, the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs and the Maryland Association of CPAs.

On Sept. 17, 2002, Dick and Bev retired and moved to The Villages, Fla., where they spent the remainder of their lives with friends and visiting their children and grandchildren. Dick loved golfing with his many friends. In lieu of flowers, all donations should be made to Hope Lutheran Church.