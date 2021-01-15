Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge with empty whiskey bottles in vehicle

A speeding driver with empty whiskey bottles in her vehicle was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Savannah Marie Bruns, 23, of Summerfield, was caught on radar driving 72 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 2 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, the officer detected the odor of alcohol coming from Bruns’ breath and she had slurred speech. She said she had left the Shamrock Lounge in Leesburg. Two empty bottles of Canadian Club 1858 whiskey were found in her vehicle.

Bruns failed field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .183 and .177 blood alcohol content. She was arrested and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Bruns had been arrested in 2015 after allegedly blackening a teen’s eye in a Facebook dispute.