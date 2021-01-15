Friday, January 15, 2021
57.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Suspect taken to ER after chased down by deputies in alleged attack on woman

Meta Minton

John Hendry

A suspect was injured during a foot chase by law enforcement after an alleged attack on a woman.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in Coleman where they spotted 27-year-old John Thomas Hendry “on top of the female victim punching her and dragging her at some point on the roadway in front of the residence,” according to an arrest report. The woman’s shirt was torn completely off and she was given a robe by a nearby neighbor.

Hendry took off running and called for his dogs to interfere with the deputies who were chasing him.

When deputies apprehended Hendry they found he was “highly inebriated.” He “began to vomit and grow increasingly angry smashing his face in the portion of my patrol vehicle,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Hendry was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Brownwood ER for a medical evaluation. When he was medically cleared, he was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Related Articles

News

Hospital chaplain in The Villages warns COVID-19 epidemic ‘far from over’

A chaplain at UF Health-The Villages Hospital is warning the COVID-19 epidemic is “far from over.”
Read more
Health

15 more local COVID-19 deaths as state reports more than 849,000 vaccines given

On the day when Florida reported that more than 849,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 15 more residents succumbed to the virus and more than 16,000 new cases were reported across the Sunshine State.
Read more
Crime

FBI tracks down Summerfield man who joined in riot at U.S. Capitol

A Summerfield man is being held without bond after he was tracked down by the FBI for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Read more
News

Peak participation being reached as recreation centers still operating at 50 percent capacity

Many activities in The Villages are reaching their peak attendance/participation numbers early as the recreation centers are still operating at 50 percent capacity due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult son with history of strange behavior tasered at Lowe’s

A Villager’s adult son was tasered after attempting to flee from law enforcement at Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake.
Read more
News

Elected supervisor objects to contract with longtime Villages engineer

An elected supervisor objected to a contract with The Villages’ longtime engineer over lingering bitterness over the contentious issue of striping on multi-modal paths.
Read more
News

Mulberry Grove Dog Park to be closed for shade structure installation

The Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed for the installation of a shade structure. We've got the dates.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,404FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
57.3 ° F
58 °
57 °
92 %
3.5mph
100 %
Sat
58 °
Sun
58 °
Mon
62 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
57 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment