Suspect taken to ER after chased down by deputies in alleged attack on woman

A suspect was injured during a foot chase by law enforcement after an alleged attack on a woman.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in Coleman where they spotted 27-year-old John Thomas Hendry “on top of the female victim punching her and dragging her at some point on the roadway in front of the residence,” according to an arrest report. The woman’s shirt was torn completely off and she was given a robe by a nearby neighbor.

Hendry took off running and called for his dogs to interfere with the deputies who were chasing him.

When deputies apprehended Hendry they found he was “highly inebriated.” He “began to vomit and grow increasingly angry smashing his face in the portion of my patrol vehicle,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Hendry was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Brownwood ER for a medical evaluation. When he was medically cleared, he was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.