Barbara J. Bolzenius, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed peacefully on January 12, 2021 at the Villages Hospital. Born in Chicago, Illinois on June 3, 1936.

Preceded in death by William P. Bolzenius Husband. Harry Berg, brother, and sisters’ Carol Berg, Sally (Jim) Wilson, grandson Kevin Bolzenius.

Survived by sister, Pat Jurish, sons Bill (Mara) Bolzenius, Jim (Deb) Bolzenius, and daughter Kim Krajcik. Grandchildren: Nicole (Joe) McGreevey, Alex (Kelly) Krajcik, Jacob (Maranda) Bolzenius, Michelle Bolzenius, Andrew Bolzenius, Jenny (Bruno) Vergara, Nick (Dana) Krajcik, 16 Great Grandchildren.

Barbara retired from Rollins Truck Leasing in Columbus, OH, and moved to The Villages, Florida in 2006, she was a member of St Marks church. Barbara enjoyed playing cards, Mahjong, Gadabout Luncheons, reading and solving daily puzzles in the newspaper.

Visitation at Egan-Ryan Funeral home in Columbus OH, with internment at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, OH. In Lieu of Flowers, make Donations in Barbara’s name to the American Heart Association.