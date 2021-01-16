Saturday, January 16, 2021
Berserk Summerfield man behind bars after biting deputy and making death threats

Larry D. Croom

Donald Charles Baker

A homeless Summerfield man who went berserk and allegedly threatened the lives of Marion County sheriff’s deputies and AdventHealth Ocala medical staff is behind bars.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area west of the 1600 block of S.E. 102nd Street in Summerfield on Wednesday after receiving an anonymous tip about 40-year-old Donald Charles Baker living in a tent near a retention pond. Baker was wanted on a warrant in connection with a previous sexual battery case.

Baker started running from the deputies through an empty wooded lot as soon as he spotted them. They gave him several commands to stop but he continued to flee, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputies eventually apprehended Baker and he told them multiple times that his name was David Cederhome. He also claimed to be Tracy Baker with a date of birth of 1981. He then confirmed his true identity after deputies told him they knew who he was, the report states.

Baker told deputies he ran from them because he was afraid of going to jail for being in the empty wooded lot. He was then placed in a patrol vehicle and started slamming his forehead against the in-car cage and window. He also moved his restrained hands to the front of body from behind his back, the report says.

To prevent Baker from injuring himself, deputies attempted to put him in a hobble device but he started resisting them and tried to get out of the patrol vehicle. After a brief struggle, Baker grabbed ahold of the upper corner of the cage inside the vehicle and refused to let go of it. He then bit a deputy in the right forearm, “causing visible teeth marks and broken skin,” the report says.

Baker was eventually secured but moved his restrained hands to the front of his body a second time while en route to the Marion County Jail. He then tied the patrol vehicle’s seat belts to the cage of each passenger window and attempted to hang himself with his shoe lace, the report says.

A deputy had to use a knife to gain access to Baker, which damaged both seat belts in the back of the patrol vehicle. Deputies also had to use pepper spray to gain control of Baker, who was transported to AdventHealth Ocala by paramedics from Marion County Fire Rescue.

At the hospital, Baker “became belligerent” with the staff and said, “I have an AR and an unregistered 9mm pistol. I will hunt you down and kill you.” Baker also told the deputies that they “better not be deputies anymore” and should hide because he would find them and kill them after getting their names off his paperwork and tracking them down, the report says.

After being medically cleared at AdventHealth Ocala, Baker was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of threatening public officials, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and contempt of court in connection with the previous sexual battery charge. He was being held on $14,000 bond on the new charges and no bond on the contempt of court charge and is due in court Feb. 16 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

