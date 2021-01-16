Saturday, January 16, 2021
Jennifer Asbury Quinn

Jennifer Asbury Quinn, 51, of Oxford, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

She was born in Ocala, Florida on May 16, 1969 to Shirly (Hurst) Callaway and Cal Callaway member of United Pentecostal Church. She was raised in Oxford, FL and graduated from Wildwood High School. She was employed as a CNA for most of her life. She enjoyed listing to music on the front porch, she loved everything new and exciting. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her father, Cal Callaway, 78, of Oxford FL; daughter, Katee Kelly, 31, of Oxford FL; son-in-law, Billy Joe Kelly III of Adamsville, FL; 8 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Calvin Callaway of Pedro, FL and Billy Callaway of Oxford, FL; sisters-in-laws: Shelia Callaway of Pedro FL and Jolene Callaway of Oxford; Aunts, Kim Callaway of Naples, FL and Hope Callaway of Belleview, FL; uncle, Lanny Callaway of Belleview, FL. Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Gail Callaway; grandmother, Evlin Hurst and grandfather, JM Hurst.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation directly to the family in memory of Jennifer A. Quinn. Visitation and service will be held at the Banks/Pages-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St, Wildwood, FL 34785 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford FL. following the service.

