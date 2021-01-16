Saturday, January 16, 2021
Rescue cats Charlie and Lucy living the good life in the Village of Bonnybrook

Staff Report

Sibling cats Charlie and Lucy are living the good life in the Village of Bonnybrook.

They are six-year-old brother and sister who were rescued from the Tavares rescue facility.

“They love to sit in the lanai and watch the golf carts and residents pass by in the Village of Bonnybrook. They love to go for long walks in their strollers and visit with their friends. They enjoy spending the day watching the butterflies in the garden in the front yard,” said their owner Linda Brown.

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.

