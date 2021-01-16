Sumter County sheriff’s detectives seeking help in nabbing car thief

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in nabbing a Lake Panasoffkee car thief.

The vehicle was stolen Wednesday at about 7:13 p.m. from the Dollar General store parking lot at 2160 County Road 470. The suspect was seen entering the store just prior to the vehicle being stolen.

The suspected car thief was described as a white female wearing a dark colored hoodie sweater, black pants and black slippers. Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the suspect pictured at right is asked to contact Det. Ashley McCaig at (352) 793-2621. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).