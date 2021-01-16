Saturday, January 16, 2021
Home Crime

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives seeking help in nabbing car thief

Larry D. Croom

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for the person pictured above in connection with a vehicle theft that took place Wednesday night at the Dollar General store in Lake Panasoffkee, located at 2160 County Road 470.

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in nabbing a Lake Panasoffkee car thief.

The vehicle was stolen Wednesday at about 7:13 p.m. from the Dollar General store parking lot at 2160 County Road 470. The suspect was seen entering the store just prior to the vehicle being stolen.

The suspected car thief was described as a white female wearing a dark colored hoodie sweater, black pants and black slippers. Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the suspect pictured at right is asked to contact Det. Ashley McCaig at (352) 793-2621. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Related Articles

News

7,500 vaccinations in The Villages postponed after failed delivery of vaccine

Appointments for 7,500 people eagerly awaiting COVID-19 vaccinations in The Villages have been postponed due to a failed shipment of the vaccine.
Read more
Health

Tri-county area experiences deadliest day since COVID-19 hit Florida

A whopping 63 new deaths were reported from COVID-19 in the tri-county area on Saturday, marking the largest number of fatalities reported in a single day since the deadly virus was first identified in Florida in March.
Read more
News

Lake County chairman admits demand for vaccine outweighs supply

The chairman of the Lake County Commission has issued an update on the COVID-19 vaccine and admits that demand for the vaccination is outweighing the supply. We've got information about how to sign up for a text alert notifying you of the availability of the vaccine.
Read more
Crime

Villager enters plea in New Year’s Eve drunk driving arrest

A Village of Pine Ridge resident has entered a plea in court in connection with her arrest on New Year’s Eve on a charge of drunk driving.
Read more
News

Gate arms will remain down indefinitely at entrance to Village of Hadley

The gate arms have been removed at the entrance to the Village of Hadley due to an issue with the wiring.
Read more
News

Animal enforcement officer lauded for rescuing dog trapped in alligator-infested swamp

A Lake County sheriff’s animal enforcement officer is being lauded for rescuing a dog that was trapped in an alligator-infested swampy marsh in the Bassville Park area in Leesburg.
Read more
Crime

Berserk Summerfield man behind bars after biting deputy and making death threats

A homeless Summerfield man who went berserk and allegedly threatened the lives of Marion County sheriff’s deputies and AdventHealth Ocala medical staff is behind bars.
Read more
