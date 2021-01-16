Thomas Diamantis, 83, of The Village of Belle Aire, Florida, passed away in his sleep on January 12, 2021.

He was born to parents Louis and Vasiliki Diamantis on February 5, 1937, in Manhattan, New York. After High School, Tom volunteered for the Regular Army and used his GI Bill to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from New York University. His first career was with Grumman in contract with NASA where he worked on the Lunar Excursion Lander for the Apollo program at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

After marrying his wife Sondra, and having two boys, he earned two master degrees in Education for Mathematics and Electrical Engineering. Tom was very proud that he earned his first masters on the Long Island Railroad while commuting in a special classroom car to and from work daily. He worked in nuclear power and electrical power distribution in upstate New York. Tom was very active volunteering as an adult in programs such as pop-warner football, youth track and the Boy Scouts of America, continuing well after he helped his sons both earn their Eagle Scout Awards. Tom and Sondra retired to the Villages active in the young St. Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church in Belleview, Florida.

He is survived by his wife Sondra and his sons Edward and Gregory.

Tom is remembered for his subtle wit, meticulous planning and always being a charming gentleman.

Viewing and Memorial Service will be held on 10:00am Tuesday on January 19, 2021 at St. Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church at 9926 SE 36th Ave, Belleview, FL 34420. No flowers please.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mike’s cancer journey at GoFundMe.com https://gofund.me/be10a915