Saturday, January 16, 2021
46.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Thomas Diamantis

Staff Report

Thomas Diamantis

Thomas Diamantis, 83, of The Village of Belle Aire, Florida, passed away in his sleep on January 12, 2021.

He was born to parents Louis and Vasiliki Diamantis on February 5, 1937, in Manhattan, New York. After High School, Tom volunteered for the Regular Army and used his GI Bill to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from New York University.  His first career was with Grumman in contract with NASA where he worked on the Lunar Excursion Lander for the Apollo program at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

After marrying his wife Sondra, and having two boys, he earned two master degrees in Education for Mathematics and Electrical Engineering. Tom was very proud that he earned his first masters on the Long Island Railroad while commuting in a special classroom car to and from work daily.  He worked in nuclear power and electrical power distribution in upstate New York. Tom was very active volunteering as an adult in programs such as pop-warner football, youth track and the Boy Scouts of America, continuing well after he helped his sons both earn their Eagle Scout Awards. Tom and Sondra retired to the Villages active in the young St. Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church in Belleview, Florida.

He is survived by his wife Sondra and his sons Edward and Gregory.

Tom is remembered for his subtle wit, meticulous planning and always being a charming gentleman.

Viewing and Memorial Service will be held on 10:00am Tuesday on January 19, 2021 at St. Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church at 9926 SE 36th Ave, Belleview, FL 34420. No flowers please.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mike’s cancer journey at GoFundMe.com https://gofund.me/be10a915

Related Articles

Obituaries

Barbara J. Bolzenius

Barbara Bolzenius enjoyed playing cards, Mahjong, Gadabout Luncheons, reading and solving daily puzzles in the newspaper.
Read more
Obituaries

Bonnie Maniscalco

Bonnie Maniscalo had many passions, some of which were caring for her family, gardening, video poker and rooting for the Chicago Cubs.
Read more
Obituaries

Paul L. Furman

Paul Furman was a U S Navy veteran and served during the Korean War. He loved working and playing golf.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard Henry Chamberlain

Dick Chamberlain and his wife, Bev, moved in 2002 to The Villages, where they spent the remainder of their lives with friends and visiting their children and grandchildren. Dick loved golfing with his many friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Geraldine M. Eleyet

Geraldine Eleyet of Summerfield died January 12, 2021, at the age of 89.
Read more
Obituaries

Eric Paul Puryear

Eric Puryear enjoyed his classic convertible, boating, volunteering at the American Legion and spending time with friends, family and especially his beloved grandchildren.
Read more
Obituaries

Harry William Fleming

Villager Harry Fleming was a pivotal leader and inspiration in The Villages Parkinson’s community.  He died of heart failure, a result of an existing condition, compromised by Parkinson’s and COVID.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,403FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
46.3 ° F
48.2 °
46 °
66 %
1.9mph
90 %
Sat
59 °
Sun
60 °
Mon
60 °
Tue
65 °
Wed
67 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment