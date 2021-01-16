Saturday, January 16, 2021
56.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager enters plea in New Year’s Eve drunk driving arrest

Meta Minton

Patricia Gallagher

A Village of Pine Ridge resident has entered a plea in court in connection with her arrest on New Year’s Eve on a charge of drunk driving.

Patricia Gallagher, 64, entered a plea of not guilty Jan. 8 in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence.

Two Fruitland Park police vehicles had been involved in a traffic stop shortly before 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve at the intersection of County Road 466A and Drake Drive with their emergency red-and-blue lights flashing. Gallagher attempted to turn onto Drake Drive, even though there was not enough room for her vehicle to pass through due to the police cars involved in the traffic stop. She came “within inches” of hitting one of the patrol cars, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

When officers spoke with the Ohio native, they noted her speech was slurred and her face was flushed. When asked if she had been drinking, she said she had consumed “one vodka soda.”

Officers asked her to participate in field sobriety exercises on Drake Drive and put down solid white two-inch tape for the walk-and-turn portion of the test. She failed the exercises and was handcuffed.

She provided two breath samples, both registering .170 blood alcohol content. She remains free on $1,000 bond.

Gallagher has retained criminal defense attorney Nicholas Stack. A plea negotiation conference is set for Feb. 22.

Related Articles

News

Gate arms will remain down indefinitely at entrance to Village of Hadley

The gate arms have been removed at the entrance to the Village of Hadley due to an issue with the wiring.
Read more
News

Animal enforcement officer lauded for rescuing dog trapped in alligator-infested swamp

A Lake County sheriff’s animal enforcement officer is being lauded for rescuing a dog that was trapped in an alligator-infested swampy marsh in the Bassville Park area in Leesburg.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives seeking help in nabbing car thief

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in nabbing a Lake Panasoffkee car thief.
Read more
Crime

Berserk Summerfield man behind bars after biting deputy and making death threats

A homeless Summerfield man who went berserk and allegedly threatened the lives of Marion County sheriff’s deputies and AdventHealth Ocala medical staff is behind bars.
Read more
News

Rescue cats Charlie and Lucy living the good life in the Village of Bonnybrook

Sibling cats Charlie and Lucy are living the good life in the Village of Bonnybrook. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
News

Dump truck’s dumped equipment snarls traffic on U.S. Hwy. 441 near Stonecrest

A dump truck’s dumped equipment snarled traffic Saturday afternoon on U.S. Hwy. 441 near Stonecrest in Summerfield. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Crime

FBI tracks down Summerfield man who joined in riot at U.S. Capitol

A Summerfield man is being held without bond after he was tracked down by the FBI for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,403FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
56.9 ° F
58 °
56 °
58 %
5.1mph
1 %
Sun
60 °
Mon
60 °
Tue
65 °
Wed
67 °
Thu
58 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment