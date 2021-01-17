Sunday, January 17, 2021
18-year-old Summerfield man and guy pal nabbed on drug charges in Umatilla

Staff Report

Ryan Austin Moody

A Summerfield man and his Umatilla friend were arrested Wednesday morning on drug charges after Marion County sheriff’s deputies were told that several people were tampering with a power pole.

When they arrived in the 16900 block of S.E. 249th Avenue in Umatilla, deputies found two males and a female sitting on the tailgate of a truck. When they saw the deputies approaching them, 19-year-old Ryan Austin Moody walked to the side of the truck and put something underneath it that was later identified as a bong used to smoke marijuana, a sheriff’s office report states.

When asked if he had anything illegal on him, Moody admitted that he had “a little bit” of marijuana in his pocket, the report says. A deputy then located a white plastic circular container holding a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana and a silver metal-like pipe that had burnt residue on the end of it, the report says.

Marquis Loren Timothy Calkins

A sheriff’s sergeant also spoke with 18-year-old Marquis Loren Timothy Calkins, who agreed to be searched. The sergeant located a small circular container in Calkins’ right pocket that contained a wax-like substance that field-tested positive for THC, the report says.

Both Moody and Calkins were placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. Moody, who lives at 16949 S.E. 249th Ave. in Umatilla, was charged with possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was released Wednesday night on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set.

Calkins, who lives at 8670 S.E. 128th Ln. in Summerfield, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (THC wax) without a prescription. He also was released Wednesday night on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

