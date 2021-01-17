42-year-old Summerfield woman who once claimed to own Google back in jail

A Summerfield woman who went berserk and claimed to own Google after a woman ordered her to leave her property last year is back behind bars.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 6200 block of S.E. 140th Street on Thursday in reference to a trespassing issue and when they arrived, they spotted 42-year-old Lora Beth Seymour walking across the back yard of the residence. She told deputies she had been charging her cell phone in an outlet on the back porch of the home, a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies determined that Seymour had been issued a trespass warning from the property earlier in the day and placed her under arrest. A deputy removed her hat while placing her in the back seat of a patrol vehicle and noticed a piece of aluminum foil inside the inner band that contained a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the report states.

Seymour said she found the methamphetamine inside the residence and later claimed a friend gave it to her. A deputy attempted to read Seymour her rights and explain them multiple times but she claimed she didn’t under them. She was then transported to the Marion County Jail.

Seymour, who lives at 2590 S.E. 170th Ln. in Summerfield, was charged with trespassing and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was being held on $10,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

Seymour also was arrested in April 2020 after a nasty altercation with a woman who told her to leave her property. A sheriff’s deputy reported that Seymour was grabbing items at the property and throwing them out of a gate onto a roadway. The deputy reported that she appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

The victim said Seymour entered the back of her property and woke her up. She said she got into a verbal altercation with Seymour and she became “irate” when she told her to leave. The victim said Seymour also threw a bottle of beans at her, a report says.

During that call, a deputy read Seymour her rights but she said she didn’t understand them. After claiming ownership of Google and several businesses, she told the deputy she had used methamphetamine. She also said she had broken a window inside the victim’s residence, which had caused small cuts on her arms.

A computer check showed that Seymour was convicted of battery in Marion County in February 2018 and in Sumter County in August 2016. She was then placed under arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with domestic battery (second or subsequent offense).