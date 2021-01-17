Sunday, January 17, 2021
Home Health

8 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as Florida reports another significant spike

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 has claimed eight more local residents as new cases of the deadly virus continued to be reported Sunday across the tri-county area and Florida at an alarming rate.

Seven of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other one lived in Sumter County. They are among the 1,075 deaths in the local area, the 24,515 in Florida and the 396,549 across the country.

As of Sunday, the tri-county area was reporting 47,950 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 349 in a 24-hour period. A total of 2,954 local residents also have been hospitalized.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,571,279 cases – an increase of 11,093 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,542,567 are residents. A total of 71,371 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 28,203 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 24,515 deaths and 67,997 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 91 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 38 for a total of 3,072;
  • Leesburg up 18 for a total of 3,111;
  • Lady Lake up 12 for a total of 1,133;
  • Summerfield up 11 for a total of 1,366;
  • Wildwood up 6 for a total of 787;
  • Belleview up 4 for a total of 923; and
  • Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 515.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,422 – increase of 59
  • Deaths: 157
  • Hospitalizations: 423
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,882), Coleman (808), Wildwood (787), Bushnell (697) and Oxford (377).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 19,387 – increase of 179
  • Deaths: 377
  • Hospitalizations: 1,081
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,049), Leesburg (3,111), Eustis (1,701), Mount Dora (1,467) and Tavares (1,417). The Villages also is reporting 128 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 22,141 – increase of 111
  • Deaths: 541
  • Hospitalizations: 1,450
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (16,290), Summerfield (1,366), Dunnellon (986), Belleview (923) and Silver Springs (384), Citra (383). The Villages also is reporting 62 cases.

