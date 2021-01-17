Sunday, January 17, 2021
57 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Anonymous complaints drop dramatically after controversial change in CDD 5

Meta Minton

Anonymous complaints have dropped dramatically after a controversial change in Community Development District 5.

There were only two anonymous complaints in November and two anonymous complaints in December in CDD 5, which last year in a 3-2 vote decided to stop accepting complaints in which the complainer did not want to provide a name.

The anonymous complaints in November and December in CDD 5 were logged but not acted upon, according to Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett.

CDD 5 decided to stop accepting anonymous complaints after hearing from residents who said they were sick of trolls. There was also a contentious case last year in the Village of Sunset Pointe in which a couple 15 years earlier invested thousands of dollars in landscaping but unwittingly intruded on a Sumter County right of way. After an anonymous complaint, the couple was ordered to remove the landscaping. Back in 2016, another Village of Sunset Pointe resident vehemently complained to the CDD 5 board after repeatedly being turned in by a “nit picking” neighbor.

A few months ago, anonymous complaints were higher in CDD 5, including 64 in May, 66 in August and 54 in September. That was before the rule change.

While anonymous complaints have fallen, complaints in which a name was given are on the rise. Thirteen complainers gave their names in December and 10 provided names in November. In October, three names were submitted with complaints, one in September and three in August.

“Some people predicted as soon as we put this in place we’d turn into a ghetto. I have been driving around and looking at things, but I haven’t seen any thing unusual. It appears it is working out,” said CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow.

Related Articles

Health

8 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as Florida reports another significant spike

COVID-19 has claimed eight more local residents as new cases of the deadly virus continued to be reported Sunday across the tri-county area and Florida at an alarming rate.
Read more
Crime

Villages entertainer formerly charged in vandalism at Lake Sumter Landing

An entertainer in The Villages has been formally charged with vandalizing another performer’s vehicle at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

42-year-old Summerfield woman who once claimed to own Google back in jail

A Summerfield woman who went berserk and claimed to own Google after a woman ordered her to leave her property last year is back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

18-year-old Summerfield man and guy pal nabbed on drug charges in Umatilla

A Summerfield man and his Umatilla friend were arrested Wednesday morning on drug charges after Marion County sheriff’s deputies were told that several people...
Read more
Entertainment

Italian Paisans Club bringing ‘Divas on Broadway’ show to SeaBreeze Recreation Center

The Italian Paisans Club is coming back to life next month with a new show.
Read more
News

Billiards tables will be resurfaced at Bradenton Recreation Center

The Bradenton Recreation Center Medjool Palm Billiards Hall will be closed for table resurfacing. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Villager who saved dog dumped at roadside finds herself saved by him

A Villager who saved a dog who had been dumped at by roadside was later saved by him. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to include a photograph.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,422FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
57 ° F
57.2 °
57 °
62 %
1.6mph
1 %
Mon
62 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
66 °
Thu
70 °
Fri
60 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment