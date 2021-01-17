Billiards tables will be resurfaced at Bradenton Recreation Center

The Bradenton Recreation Center Medjool Palm Billiards Hall will be closed for table resurfacing on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Bradenton Village Recreation Center at 674-8380.
