Billiards tables will be resurfaced at Bradenton Recreation Center

Staff Report

The Bradenton Recreation Center Medjool Palm Billiards Hall will be closed for table resurfacing on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Bradenton Village Recreation Center at 674-8380.

News

Villager who saved dog dumped at roadside finds herself saved by him

A Villager who saved a dog who had been dumped at by roadside was later saved by him. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to include a photograph.
News

7,500 vaccinations in The Villages postponed after failed delivery of vaccine

Appointments for 7,500 people eagerly awaiting COVID-19 vaccinations in The Villages have been postponed due to a failed shipment of the vaccine.
Health

Tri-county area experiences deadliest day since COVID-19 hit Florida

A whopping 63 new deaths were reported from COVID-19 in the tri-county area on Saturday, marking the largest number of fatalities reported in a single day since the deadly virus was first identified in Florida in March.
News

Lake County chairman admits demand for vaccine outweighs supply

The chairman of the Lake County Commission has issued an update on the COVID-19 vaccine and admits that demand for the vaccination is outweighing the supply. We've got information about how to sign up for a text alert notifying you of the availability of the vaccine.
Crime

Villager enters plea in New Year’s Eve drunk driving arrest

A Village of Pine Ridge resident has entered a plea in court in connection with her arrest on New Year’s Eve on a charge of drunk driving.
News

Gate arms will remain down indefinitely at entrance to Village of Hadley

The gate arms have been removed at the entrance to the Village of Hadley due to an issue with the wiring.
News

Animal enforcement officer lauded for rescuing dog trapped in alligator-infested swamp

A Lake County sheriff’s animal enforcement officer is being lauded for rescuing a dog that was trapped in an alligator-infested swampy marsh in the Bassville Park area in Leesburg.
