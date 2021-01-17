Italian Paisans Club bringing ‘Divas on Broadway’ show to SeaBreeze Recreation Center

The Italian Paisans Club is coming back to life next month with a new show.

The club is inviting residents to join them “on a street in New York City where dreams are made and stars are born” as it presents “Divas on Broadway.” The show will be held Sunday, Feb. 21 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The Divas are three entertainers who have traveled the country with their electrifying show. The Divas and their four-piece band will deliver songs from every decade – a musical tribute to American divas of pop music which will start from the 1940s with the Andrews Sisters to Tina Turner, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Taylor Swift, Broadway Classics and many more.

Seating for the show is limited. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the show starting an hour later. Tickets, which are $20 apiece, can be purchased by emailing [email protected] or calling Jerry Vicenti at (908) 705-1857.