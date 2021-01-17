Sunday, January 17, 2021
54 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Laura Zwayer

Staff Report

Laura Zwayer

Laura Zwayer, 75, passed away January 14, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida after a nine-month battle with cancer.

Laura is survived locally by her husband of 50 years, Gary; daughter Amanda Frantzen;  grandchildren Maxwell, Emily, and Zander Frantzen.  She is also survived by older brother Tom (Peg) Frihart of Mesa, Arizona, their three children; and five grandchildren; and sister-in-law Thora Frihart of San Francisco, California; and her three daughters.  Laura’s younger brother Dave Frihart, preceded her in death.

Laura was born in Chicago, Illinois to Henry Neil and Doris Frihart on June 23, 1945. She grew up in the western suburbs of Chicago, where she graduated from Lyons Township High School.  After two years at Northern Illinois University, she began a job as a secretary in Chicago.  She also held jobs as an insurance broker and travel agent.  Her most treasured occupation was as a nanny to Thora’s daughters and her grandchildren.

During her married years in the western suburbs of Chicago, Laura enjoyed playing bridge and traveling with her husband, daughter, family, and friends on trips to Europe, Russia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska, and many parts of the continental United States.  She also enjoyed spending time in Waupaca, Wisconsin, where her parents were born, and many of her cousins live and vacation. Since 1999, Laura and her husband spent summer weekends and vacations at their second home in Camp Cleghorn on the Waupaca Chain of Lakes.  In 2011 Laura and her husband moved to the Fishbowl area in the Village of Pennecamp.  In her years in The Villages, Laura enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong, attending exercise sessions, and participating in golf and other Fishbowl neighborhood activities.  She will be dearly missed by her many friends and family from across the country.

Laura’s wishes were to be cremated.  Due to the corona virus, there will not be a service or celebration of her life at this time.  The family hopes in the future to gather in Waupaca and have a party as she requested.

She received excellent care and the family had amazing support from Cornerstone Hospice her last few days.  In lieu of flowers, her family asks that anyone wishing to celebrate her life, please make a donation in her name to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages at cornerstonehospice.org.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Jack A. Bryant

Villager Jack Bryant lost his wife of 65 years last year. Now, he has died of a broken heart.
Read more
Obituaries

Jennifer Asbury Quinn

Jennifer Quinn enjoyed listing to music on the front porch. She loved everything new and exciting. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Read more
Obituaries

Thomas Diamantis

Thomas Diamantis worked in nuclear power and electrical power distribution in upstate New York before retiring to the Village of Belle Aire.
Read more
Obituaries

Barbara J. Bolzenius

Barbara Bolzenius enjoyed playing cards, Mahjong, Gadabout Luncheons, reading and solving daily puzzles in the newspaper.
Read more
Obituaries

Bonnie Maniscalco

Bonnie Maniscalo had many passions, some of which were caring for her family, gardening, video poker and rooting for the Chicago Cubs.
Read more
Obituaries

Paul L. Furman

Paul Furman was a U S Navy veteran and served during the Korean War. He loved working and playing golf.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard Henry Chamberlain

Dick Chamberlain and his wife, Bev, moved in 2002 to The Villages, where they spent the remainder of their lives with friends and visiting their children and grandchildren. Dick loved golfing with his many friends.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,416FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
54 ° F
55 °
53 °
66 %
0.3mph
1 %
Sun
59 °
Mon
62 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
66 °
Thu
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment