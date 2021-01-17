Laura Zwayer, 75, passed away January 14, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida after a nine-month battle with cancer.

Laura is survived locally by her husband of 50 years, Gary; daughter Amanda Frantzen; grandchildren Maxwell, Emily, and Zander Frantzen. She is also survived by older brother Tom (Peg) Frihart of Mesa, Arizona, their three children; and five grandchildren; and sister-in-law Thora Frihart of San Francisco, California; and her three daughters. Laura’s younger brother Dave Frihart, preceded her in death.

Laura was born in Chicago, Illinois to Henry Neil and Doris Frihart on June 23, 1945. She grew up in the western suburbs of Chicago, where she graduated from Lyons Township High School. After two years at Northern Illinois University, she began a job as a secretary in Chicago. She also held jobs as an insurance broker and travel agent. Her most treasured occupation was as a nanny to Thora’s daughters and her grandchildren.

During her married years in the western suburbs of Chicago, Laura enjoyed playing bridge and traveling with her husband, daughter, family, and friends on trips to Europe, Russia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska, and many parts of the continental United States. She also enjoyed spending time in Waupaca, Wisconsin, where her parents were born, and many of her cousins live and vacation. Since 1999, Laura and her husband spent summer weekends and vacations at their second home in Camp Cleghorn on the Waupaca Chain of Lakes. In 2011 Laura and her husband moved to the Fishbowl area in the Village of Pennecamp. In her years in The Villages, Laura enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong, attending exercise sessions, and participating in golf and other Fishbowl neighborhood activities. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and family from across the country.

Laura’s wishes were to be cremated. Due to the corona virus, there will not be a service or celebration of her life at this time. The family hopes in the future to gather in Waupaca and have a party as she requested.

She received excellent care and the family had amazing support from Cornerstone Hospice her last few days. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that anyone wishing to celebrate her life, please make a donation in her name to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages at cornerstonehospice.org.