Sunday, January 17, 2021
57 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villager who saved dog dumped at roadside finds herself saved by him

Staff Report

A Villager who saved a dog who had been dumped at by roadside was later saved by him.

While living in New York, Marjorie Hardman received a call from her stepdaughter who worked for a veterinarian.

“A man had brought in a little male apricot poodle he had found. What was so disturbing was where he was found, in a black plastic bag on the grass next to the highway. The man saw the bag move while stuck in traffic,” Hardman said. 

The man took the puppy straight to his vet. 

“The poor little guy was estimated to be about seven months old. He was emaciated at 4 pounds, laden with fleas, eye and ear infections,” she said.

Hardman said her stepdaughter called and asked if Hardman if she would take him. If he lived.

“They gave him IV fluids, cleared his infections cleaned him up, started his puppy shots and gave him a dental,” she said.

Two weeks later, he became a part of her family.

Didty makes his home in the Village of Buttonwood.

Now Didty is 14 and a half years old and he has a host of problems that come with old age. But he certainly hasn’t given up on life.

“He jumps, runs and is full of love to give,” said Hardman, who now makes her home in the Appalachian Villas in the Village of Buttonwood.

The dog Hardman saved has done the same for her.

When a storm was approaching, Didty pulled her into the house 60 seconds before lightning struck. 

“He is my heart, my soul and I love him to the moon and back,” Hardman said.

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to include a photograph.

Related Articles

News

7,500 vaccinations in The Villages postponed after failed delivery of vaccine

Appointments for 7,500 people eagerly awaiting COVID-19 vaccinations in The Villages have been postponed due to a failed shipment of the vaccine.
Read more
Health

Tri-county area experiences deadliest day since COVID-19 hit Florida

A whopping 63 new deaths were reported from COVID-19 in the tri-county area on Saturday, marking the largest number of fatalities reported in a single day since the deadly virus was first identified in Florida in March.
Read more
News

Lake County chairman admits demand for vaccine outweighs supply

The chairman of the Lake County Commission has issued an update on the COVID-19 vaccine and admits that demand for the vaccination is outweighing the supply. We've got information about how to sign up for a text alert notifying you of the availability of the vaccine.
Read more
Crime

Villager enters plea in New Year’s Eve drunk driving arrest

A Village of Pine Ridge resident has entered a plea in court in connection with her arrest on New Year’s Eve on a charge of drunk driving.
Read more
News

Gate arms will remain down indefinitely at entrance to Village of Hadley

The gate arms have been removed at the entrance to the Village of Hadley due to an issue with the wiring.
Read more
News

Animal enforcement officer lauded for rescuing dog trapped in alligator-infested swamp

A Lake County sheriff’s animal enforcement officer is being lauded for rescuing a dog that was trapped in an alligator-infested swampy marsh in the Bassville Park area in Leesburg.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives seeking help in nabbing car thief

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in nabbing a Lake Panasoffkee car thief.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,422FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
57 ° F
57.2 °
57 °
62 %
1.6mph
1 %
Mon
62 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
66 °
Thu
70 °
Fri
60 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment