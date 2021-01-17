Sunday, January 17, 2021
Webster constituents insist he chickened out on Trump impeachment vote

Meta Minton

Congressman Daniel Webster leaves The Sharon in 2019 after President Trump’s visit to The Villages.

Constituents on both sides are dogging Congressman Daniel Webster after he ducked an impeachment vote on President Donald Trump.

Since claiming a “family medical obligation” forced him to miss the historic 232-197 vote last week, the GOP Congressman who represents The Villages has largely stayed out of sight.

Since missing that vote, the 71-year-old Congressman who appeared with Trump in October at a rally at The Villages Polo Fields, has posted a few messages on his Facebook page.

A post Friday afternoon congratulated The Villages for being named America’s top-selling master planned community. It was not a topic his constituents wanted to hear about it.

“Sorry Dan, trying to run away and divert the focus will not work this time. You have betrayed your country, constituents and your oath of office. Time to face up to your decisions and be accountable. Resign!” Stephen Wentworth posted in response to Webster’s praise of The Villages.

Many of Webster’s constituents aren’t buying his “family medical obligation” excuse for missing the impeachment vote.

“You should have been there to vote. No excuse is good enough. We all have family emergencies, but go on with our responsibilities. You chickened out. Will never trust you again. Will never vote for you again and also letting my friends and family know this about you,” said BJ Johnson of Wildwood.

Jody Hodges of Bushnell wanted to know how Webster could take time to promote The Villages, but remain silent on the impeachment of the president in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Pandering to The Villages again? You and (Gov. Ron) DeSantis are masterminds at this,” Hodges said.

Another critic pointed out that one of Webster’s own constituents was arrested by the FBI in the riot earlier this month at the U.S. Capitol.

The following day on Facebook, Webster attempted to change the subject with a post promoting National Religious Freedom Day.

However, most of his constituents remained focused on the impeachment vote and not Webster’s nod to religious freedom.

“I am beyond disappointed that you were among four silent voices in the attempted second impeachment of this POTUS. Silence is consent, Mr. Webster. We will not forget,” said Susan Mercado.

