Christine’s has shut down at Brownwood Paddock Square and will be replaced by a new store.

The boutique and gift shop last year moved out of its location at 3688 Meggison Road and merged with the Lime Light store at 1037 Canal St. at Lake Sumter Landing.

Replacing Christine’s at Brownwood will be Royal Bee, a boutique store that will feature gourmet honey, beeswax candles, soaps and lotions.

The opening date of Royal Bee is expected to be announced soon.