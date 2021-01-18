The Hilltop Neighborhood Recreation Area Adult Pool on the Historic Side of The Villages will be closed for maintenance Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Paradise Recreation Center at 753-0637.
Hilltop pool on Historic Side will be shut down for maintenance this week
