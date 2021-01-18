Monday, January 18, 2021
63.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Hilltop pool on Historic Side will be shut down for maintenance this week

Staff Report

The Hilltop Neighborhood Recreation Area Adult Pool on the Historic Side of The Villages will be closed for maintenance Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Paradise Recreation Center at 753-0637.

Related Articles

News

Manatee Recreation Center will be closed on Sunday

The Manatee Recreation Center will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Sunday, Jan. 24.
Read more
News

Paraplegic dog has own fan club after being adopted by Villager

A paraplegic dog that seemed to be unwanted has found a home in The Villages and social media stardom. Tell us your pet’s story at [email protected]
Read more
Health

Frustration boils over as COVID-19 vaccine provider abandons makeshift Villages clinic

A popup COVID-19 vaccine clinic in The Villages that was touted by Gov. Ron DeSantis a week ago has suddenly shut down and left the mega-retirement community.
Read more
News

Anonymous complaints drop dramatically after controversial change in CDD 5

Anonymous complaints have dropped dramatically after a controversial change in Community Development District 5.
Read more
News

Fearful Villagers bitterly disappointed after abrupt postponement of COVID-19 vaccinations

A Villages couple was within minutes Saturday of receiving the coveted COVID-19 vaccine from Global Medical Response when they were told the company had run out of vaccine. We have their story and the stories of Villagers similarly worried about obtaining vaccinations.
Read more
News

Webster constituents insist he chickened out on Trump impeachment vote

Constituents on both sides are dogging Congressman Daniel Webster after he ducked an impeachment vote on President Donald Trump.
Read more
Health

8 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as Florida reports another significant spike

COVID-19 has claimed eight more local residents as new cases of the deadly virus continued to be reported Sunday across the tri-county area and Florida at an alarming rate.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,425FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
63.6 ° F
65 °
62 °
39 %
2.2mph
1 %
Tue
66 °
Wed
68 °
Thu
71 °
Fri
74 °
Sat
65 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment