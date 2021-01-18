John Bartram Chapter of Daughter of American Revolution elects new executive board

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has elected a new slate of officers to its Executive Board.

The officers were elected at a Jan. 15 meeting and will be sworn in at the May meeting. They will begin their new duties in June and serve two-year terms.

The new Executive Board members are: regent, Cindy Kolevar; first vice regent, Tina Getz; second vice regent, Diane Neu; chaplain, Susie Truax; treasurer, Brenda Thomason; recording secretary, Pat Ronci; corresponding secretary, Nathalie Heydet; registrar, Diane Clemmons; historian, Barbara Byers; librarian, Janet Malloy; and parliamentarian, Susan O’Dell.

Gisela Gildemeister also spoke at the January meeting about her experience of growing up in the Russian zone of East Germany and her escape to freedom in the United States.

“It gave us all a new appreciation of the freedoms that we enjoy every day,” said Pat Ronci, media chair for the DAR chapter.