New cases of COVID-19 slow but local deaths continue at rapid pace

The number of new COVID-19 cases slowed across Florida and the tri-county area on Monday but the number of new deaths continued to be recorded at an alarming pace.

Ten more local residents – all from Marion County – lost their battle with the deadly virus, bringing the local death toll to 1,085. They also are among the 24,657 who have died in Florida and the 398,588 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,579,281 cases – an increase of 8,002 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,550,444 are residents. A total of 71,527 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 28,239 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 24,657 deaths and 68,170 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 68 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 25 for a total of 3,097;

Leesburg up 22 for a total of 3,133;

Summerfield up 8 for a total of 1,374;

Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 519;

Wildwood up 3 for a total of 790;

Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,136; and

Belleview up 3 for a total of 926.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 48,274 – increase of 324

Deaths: 1,085

Hospitalizations: 2,965

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 6,461 – increase of 39

Deaths: 157

Hospitalizations: 423

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,906), Coleman (809), Wildwood (790), Bushnell (701) and Oxford (377).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 19,547 – increase of 160

Deaths: 377

Hospitalizations: 1,081

Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,093), Leesburg (3,133), Eustis (1,726), Mount Dora (1,478) and Tavares (1,423). The Villages is reporting 129 cases.

MARION COUNTY