Monday, January 18, 2021
Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country” is a sentence that was drilled into my head during my 10th grade typing class. And, now that quote couldn’t be more true!
Now is the time for each one of us to declare that this election was the most secure in our nation’s history, that there has been no widespread voter fraud, and the president has been derelict in his duty to our great country. In order for our Nation to heal, we and our leaders must speak the truth and justice must come to those who dare to try to destroy our Nation and its laws. Do you have the courage to do the right thing now? I pray you do.
As you well know, even before the 2020 election was held, President Trump was declaring at every opportunity that the only way he would lose would be because of fraud. Once the election results were counted and certified, President Trump continued to deny the truth. He was aided by leaders and Fox News who dared not to stand up and speak the truth. As a result of the President’s unchecked lies, many of his followers truly believed that the election had indeed been stolen.
The events surrounding President Trump’s, “Save America March” on Jan. 6 are well known. I was brought to tears as I watched the angry mob storm our Capitol. Even now as I write this letter, tears stream down my cheeks because a loyal Capitol policeman with four little children will never be coming home again.
Four mislead people are also dead and many are still suffering from the injuries they sustained that day. To the shock, shame and dismay of the citizens of the United States, the chaos was viewed on live television along with people of all nations throughout the world. The breach of the Capitol and tragic results were ignited by the words of our own President, and will never be forgotten and is a permanent stain on our democracy. Our Capitol building will be repaired but the standing of democracy in the United States remains under attack. You can help stop this attack on our Nation.
Again, I ask, do you have the courage to speak the truth now?

Rhonda House
Village of Piedmont

 

