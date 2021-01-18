Paraplegic dog has own fan club after being adopted by Villager

JoJo was at Lake County Animal Services in a Hazmate crate. A rescue group from Umatilla pulled her from the shelter. The rescue needed a foster for a paraplegic dog, that was why she was in a Hazmat crate.

“I heard about the need and offered to foster. They had never gotten a paraplegic dog before but her face won her a chance for a better home,” said Kathy Bork of the Village of Rio Ponderosa.

Within the first few minutes with her, Bork knew JoJo was not going to be a foster dog, but a regular member of the family.

“I would not trade her for anything. JoJo has a determination to succeed and now, four months later, she is using her back legs 75 percent of the time. She even has her own Facebook page and has 200+ followers who urge her on and love to see her adventures in The Villages!

