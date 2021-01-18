Monday, January 18, 2021
Paraplegic dog has own fan club after being adopted by Villager

Staff Report

JoJo was at Lake County Animal Services in a Hazmate crate. A rescue group from Umatilla pulled her from the shelter. The rescue needed a foster for a paraplegic dog, that was why she was in a Hazmat crate.

“I heard about the need and offered to foster. They had never gotten a paraplegic dog before but her face won her a chance for a better home,” said Kathy Bork of the Village of Rio Ponderosa.

JoJo

Within the first few minutes with her, Bork knew JoJo was not going to be a foster dog, but a regular member of the family.

“I would not trade her for anything. JoJo has a determination to succeed and now, four months later, she is using her back legs 75 percent of the time. She even has her own Facebook page and has 200+ followers who urge her on and love to see her adventures in The Villages! 

Check out the Facebook page at JoJo scoots paraplegic pup of The Villages

Tell us your pet’s story at [email protected]

