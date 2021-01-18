Monday, January 18, 2021
Spanish Springs apartments discussion will be tabled until February

Meta Minton

Discussion about apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square is to be tabled until February, according to documents published in advance of Wednesday’s Lady Lake Commission meeting.

The Villages introduced a plan last year to put apartments at the shuttered Katie Belle’s club at the square. The idea horrified Villagers, still smarting over the closure of the longtime Villagers-only dancing, drinking and dining sentimental favorite.

In all, The Villages hopes to build 45 apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square. Seven of the 45 apartments would be built at the former Katie Belle’s site. The remainder of the apartments would be located on the second floor space over The Villages Media Group offices, the Augustine’s 1812 House restaurant, Dunkin’ Donuts and Margarita Republic.   

The Villages asked last year to table the discussion after Lady Lake Commissioner Jim Richards resigned amid health concerns. The Villages’ Marty Dzuro indicated it would be important for a replacement to be selected to take the seat of the former mayor so that the interests of the town’s Ward 5 residents would be represented. The commission selected Jim Rietz in December to fill Richards’ seat.

However, the agenda for the 6 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Lady Lake Commission indicates the apartment issue will be tabled until Feb. 17.

