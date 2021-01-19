3 more local COVID-19 deaths as country tops 400,000 fatal cases

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as deaths across the country from the fast-spreading virus topped 400,000 on Tuesday.

Two of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other one lived in Lake County. They are among the 1,088 cumulative deaths in the tri-county area, the 24,820 in Florida and the 401,128 across the United States.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,589,097 cases – an increase of 9,816 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,560,015 are residents. A total of 71,809 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 28,293 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 24,820 deaths and 68,478 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 55 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 11 for a total of 3,108;

Leesburg up 16 for a total of 3,149;

Lady Lake up 11 for a total of 1,147;

Belleview up 9 for a total of 935;

Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,377;

Wildwood up 2 for a total of 792;

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 521; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 378.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 48,622 – increase of 348

Deaths: 1,088

Hospitalizations: 2,972

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 6,485 – increase of 24

Deaths: 157

Hospitalizations: 426

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,915), Coleman (811), Wildwood (792), Bushnell (706) and Oxford (378).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 19,713 – increase of 166

Deaths: 378

Hospitalizations: 1,085

Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,142), Leesburg (3,149), Eustis (1,748), Mount Dora (1,491) and Tavares (1,432). The Villages also is reporting 131 cases.

MARION COUNTY