Apopka bowler rolls 269 to take Senior Shoot Out title at Fiesta Bowl in The Villages

An Apopka kegler won a hard-fought battle Saturday in the Senior Shoot Out event at Fiesta Bowl.

Sixty-six bowlers started the day, with 21 of those being Super Seniors. Of those, nine made the natural cut of 624, which by rule meant that two Super Seniors were invited to continue in the tournament.

In the final round of the Shoot Out, Dennis Rakauskas and Rory Peterson, of Jacksonville, stayed tied through the first six frames. But Peterson tossed a split in the seventh frame, which allowed Rakauskas to take the lead with a strike.

From that point on, Rakauskas didn’t stop rolling strikes until the 12th ball in the 10th frame. He finished with a score of 269 to win his first title of the season in his third appearance in the final round of Senior Shoot Out tournaments during the 2020-21 campaign.

Peterson, in his debut this season in the final round, finished second with 236. Super Senior Roger Tramp of Mount Dora, also debuting in the final round this season, had trouble getting 10 pins to fall and finished a distant third with a score of 156.

For the win, Rakauskas took home $275, a Champion’s shirt courtesy of Gotta Get Your Name On! shirts & embroidery and a paid entry into the February 2021 Senior Shoot Out. He is now automatically eligible for the season Championship in August 2021.

Lester See, of The Villages, wowed the crowd with a perfect score in the second game of the qualifying round. He will receive a personalized tote courtesy of Generations Pro Shop for his 300 game – his second since the program started.

John Cardinal, of Longwood, bowling just a few lanes away in the same game, started with 11 strikes. But he finished with a score of 298 after failing to score a strike on his final ball.

To see the complete results from the Senior Shoot Out, go to http://www.thevillagesbowling.com.