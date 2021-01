Art in the Park will return this weekend at the Lady Lake Log Cabin.

The outdoor event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature live music, a student art show, arts and crafts and food vendors.

Some booth space is still available. Art/craft booths cost $75 and a business booths cost $150. To reserve a booth, call the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce at 753-6029.

The chamber and the Town of Lady Lake are co-sponsors of the event.