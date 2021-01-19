Man without insurance arrested after trying to fill fake prescription

A man without health insurance was arrested after allegedly trying to fill a fake prescription at a pharmacy in Lady Lake.

Robbin Holly, 50, of Ocala, was arrested Thursday afternoon at the Lady Lake Pharmacy at 725 County Road 466 after attempting to fill a prescription for Gabapentin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The pharmacist was suspicious about the prescription and phoned the office of the prescribing physician who said it was a fraudulent prescription.

The doctor’s office manager told police that Holly had not been into the office since July or August. The office manager also said that Holly had been “let go” from their practice due to him falsifying other prescriptions. She said Holly had been a “self pay” patient.

Holly told police that he has no insurance and “found” an old prescription and attempted to have it filled.

He was arrested on four counts of fraud and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000.