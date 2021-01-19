Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Neil Richert

Staff Report

Neil Richert passed away peacefully on Jan 6.2021, at the Villages Rehab Center.

He has born Nov 3, 1938 to Ronald and Dorothy Richert in Danville, Ohio. Neil earned his High School education at St Vincent DePaul High School in Mount Vernon, Ohio, before enlisting into the United States Army. He was the father to Holly (Foster) Farone, Qani(Dawn), Belul Sherry (Bob)Belul, and grandfather to Tara, Nicole, and Kayne. Neil left behind his wife, Judy Krueger, and her family, James Krueger, Mercedes Cassata, Chase Krueger, Craig Krueger, Denise Krueger, Drew Krueger, and Skyler Krueger.

Neil moved to The Villages in 2000. He enjoyed golf, traveling, fishing, and many other outdoor activities.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas Texas 75284-0692.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

