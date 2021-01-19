Summerfield woman nabbed in traffic stop with stolen credit cards

A Summerfield woman is behind bars after being caught with stolen credit cards and drugs.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped a white Dodge van Monday night in the 7900 block of S.E. 131st Place and spoke with the driver, 36-year-old Danielle Elizabeth Burnsworth. A computer check showed the license tag on the vehicle had been reported stolen in Ocala, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy noticed a clear glass bubble pipe in the cup holder of the vehicle in plain view. A search of the vehicle also turned up a plastic bag containing mail and credit cards belonging to other people and a Wal-Mart receipt for a $129 cell phone and other items worth $222.37. The receipt listed a Mastercard belonging to another woman that was declined and a Visa card belonging to a man that was approved for the purchase, the report says.

Deputies located the credit cards in the same bag and spoke with both victims. They said the cards were taken from their mailboxes and used without permission, the report says.

A passenger in the vehicle claimed he didn’t know anything about the stolen credit cards but confirmed that Burnsworth had purchased the cell phone. He said they had been driving around neighborhoods in the van for several days and Burnsworth had been taking mail and packages from other people’s residences. He said he didn’t know about the tag on the vehicle being stolen but said they bought the van a week earlier with the tag already attached to it, the report says, adding that the man said he also didn’t know anything about the glass pipe.

Deputies spoke to the former owner of the van, who said he sold it to Burnsworth about a week earlier. But he said there was no license tag attached to vehicle when he sold it because he didn’t have one, the report says.

After being read her rights, Burnsworth claimed she didn’t know the tag was stolen. She said she found the credit cards in the vehicle and hadn’t stolen any mail or packages. She then admitted that she didn’t have permission to use the credit cards but did so anyway and claimed ownership of the pipe while allegedly admitting to using meth and having the drug in her front pocket, the report says.

Deputies found a clear baggie in Burnsworth’s front right pocket and another one in her left pocket. Both contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, as did residue on the pipe, according to the report.

Burnsworth, who lives on S.E. 132nd Lane in Summerfield, was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with two counts of fraud (illegal use of credit cards), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and/or use of drug equipment and larceny/petit theft. She was being held on $8,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 23 at 9 a.m., jail records show.