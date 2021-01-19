Tuesday, January 19, 2021
VA Medical Center in Gainesville will be offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics  

Staff Report

The Veterans Administration Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville will be holding drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinics for currently enrolled Veterans 65+ and for currently enrolled veterans who serve as essential workers. Essential workers include fire fighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff, and daycare workers). Veterans who serve in this capacity will need to bring identification or documentation that verifies their employment in one of these essential worker categories.

Those who meet current criteria and receive care in Gainesville must come on the correct day that corresponds with the last digit of their social security number. No appointment will be needed. In order to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine the Veteran must receive the majority of their care from that location. Additional details related to each site can be found at the links provided below. See details here

SSN ending in 6 or 7                           Wednesday, Jan. 20

SSN ending in 8 or 9                           Thursday, Jan. 21

SSN ending in 0 or 1                           Friday, Jan. 22

SSN ending in 2 or 3                           Saturday, Jan. 23

SSN ending in 4 or 5                           Monday, Jan. 25

For expedited check-in, review, print and complete documents at https://www.northflorida.va.gov/NORTHFLORIDA/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp

Veterans over the age of 65 that receive care The Villages VA Outpatient Clinic will be contacted by the VA Team to schedule an appointment. Enrolled Veteran essential worker (as defined above), should contact their VA Care team to schedule an appointment.

