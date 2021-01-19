Wife arrested in The Villages after allegedly smashing ceramic mug into husband’s face

A wife was arrested in The Villages after allegedly smashing a ceramic mug into her husband’s face.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:25 p.m. Monday to a home on Pickering Path in the Village of Dunedin where 61-year-old Gail Beth Iosue was arrested on a charge of domestic battery.

Upon arrival, deputies were met in front of the home by Iosue’s husband who said he had been hit by his wife, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, with a ceramic mug full of food during an argument, according to an arrest report. He had suffered a small laceration above the right side of his upper lip. He signed a waiver of prosecution indicating he did not want to see her prosecuted.

Iosue was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond for the Canton, Ohio native was set at $500.