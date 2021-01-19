Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Woman who lists Villages UPS store as ‘home’ arrested after alleged theft of Moon Pie

Meta Minton

Leah Marie Hodges

A woman who lists a UPS store in The Villages as her home address was arrested after the alleged theft of Moon Pie and other food products at a Circle K.

Leah Marie Hodges, 23, who claims the UPS store on Bella Cruz Drive is her home address, was arrested after allegedly stealing a Moon Pie, two double cheeseburgers, bacon-and-cheddar potato skins, a 42-ounce Polar Pop drink and other food items at about 3 a.m. Sunday at a Circle K in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

A Circle K employee had been mopping the floor when Hodges walked out the front door with the items. The employee checked the video surveillance to make sure that Hodges had taken the merchandise.

When officers spotted Hodges and tried to detain her, she attempted to pull away.

She was arrested on charges of theft and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,500 bond.

Hodges had been living in Fruitland Park in 2018 when she was arrested after an alleged attack on her father at his home on Micro Racetrack Road.

