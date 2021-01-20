Wednesday, January 20, 2021
9 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida and tri-county area hit milestones

Larry D. Croom

Nine more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida topped 1.6 million cases and the tri-county area surpassed 49,000 positive results since March when the pandemic first hit the Sunshine State.

Six of the latest fatalities were residents of Sumter County and the other three lived in Marion County. They are among the 1,097 deaths in the tri-county area, the 24,965 in Florida and the 404,284 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,601,011 cases – an increase of 11,914 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,571,840 are residents. A total of 72,388 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 28,393 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 68,932 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 126 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages for a total of 11,627. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 41 for a total of 3,149;
  • Leesburg up 24 for a total of 3,173;
  • Summerfield up 23 for a total of 1,400;
  • Lady Lake up 12 for a total of 1,159;
  • Wildwood up 7 for a total of 799;
  • Oxford up 6 for a total of 384;
  • Fruitland Park up 6 for a total of 527;
  • Belleview up 6 for a total of 941; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 95.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 49,094 – increase of 472
  • Deaths: 1,097
  • Hospitalizations: 3,012

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,553 – increase of 68
  • Deaths: 163
  • Hospitalizations: 432
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,953), Coleman (811), Wildwood (799), Bushnell (713) and Oxford (384).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 19,897 – increase of 184
  • Deaths: 378
  • Hospitalizations: 1,097
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,191), Leesburg (3,173), Eustis (1,770), Mount Dora (1,507) and Tavares (1,457). The Villages also is reporting 134 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 22,644 – increase of 220
  • Deaths: 556
  • Hospitalizations: 1,483
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (16,643), Summerfield (1,400), Dunnellon (998), Belleview (941) and Silver Springs (395). The Villages also is reporting 62 cases.

