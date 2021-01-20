To the Editor:

This is in reply to those people who wrote with disdain about the recent Capitol protests.

Maxine Waters called for people to get out and create a crowd, push back and let ‘them” know they are not welcome anymore, anywhere.

And you said nothing.

Nancy Pelosi called those who supported Trump the “Enemy of the Country”

And you said nothing.

Harris announced recently that the riots in the USA over this summer in which rape, murder and beat-downs occurred, must continue after 1/20/21.

And you said nothing.

AOC called for lists of Trump supporters so that they can be punished; they are sycophants, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic and racist.

And you said nothing.

Clinton called anyone who did not vote for her deplorable.

And you said nothing.

When their neighbors were being taken away from their homes to be murdered and/or sent to prison camps in the 1930s many people in Europe said nothing

Sally Dilks

Village of Sabal Chase