Connecticut teen visiting The Villages arrested in theft of Mike’s Harder Lemonade

Meta Minton

Gannon Patrick O’Keefe

A Connecticut teen was arrested in the theft of a Mike’s Harder Lemonade alcoholic beverage and other items from a Circle K in The Villages.

Lady Lake police were called at 2 p.m. Sunday to the Circle K on the Historic Side of The Villages after 18-year-old Gannon Patrick O’Keefe of Branford, Conn. allegedly took the alcoholic beverage, Mamba tropics candy, Airheads extreme bites and Haribo zing sour streamers and hid them in his jacket.

O’Keefe, who has been staying at 1901 Franco Place in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North, left the store without paying for the items which had a total value of $13.85, according to an arrest report.

He was arrested on charges of possession of an alcoholic beverage by an individual under the age of 21 and retail theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

