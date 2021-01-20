Jerry W. Leonard, 67, of The Villages, FL (formally from Douglasville, GA), passed away in peace at Advent Hospital, Orlando after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, with his wife by his side.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, his children Joey (Shannon) Godfrey, Dallas, GA and Jerry Walter (Elesha) Leonard, Jr., Brisbane, Australia. Jerry cherished is four grandchildren, Austin, Alex, Andrew Godfrey and Tyler Leonard.

Jerry was pre-deceased by his parents Jethro and Naomi (Nicki) Leonard, his sister Mary Anne Eck and his brother William Leonard.

Jerry always had a passion for excellence, knowing it was okay to enjoy the blessings of life too. He was born in Baltimore, MD, loved music, played in a band in his younger years playing the guitar and piano. He won the Award of Excellence in science. Jerry was a VP of Sales for a software company, had a true passion for his real estate investments but nothing was more important to him than his family and being a true man of faith. Jerry loved living in The Villages, with his Atmore Family, playing golf almost daily and dancing in the squares.