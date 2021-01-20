Kenneth Paul Yerk, 56, of Belleview, Florida went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2021 at West Marion Community Hospital, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of LeAnne Williams Yerk for 32 years.

Ken was born and raised in Belvidere, Illinois to Paul and Bonnie Yerk. He graduated from Belvidere High School in 1982 where he was the quarterback on the football team. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He followed in his dad’s footsteps and worked in the construction industry for 35 years building roads and bridges in Illinois, Louisiana, New York, Georgia and Florida. He was the owner of Heavy Construction Group. When not working, Ken enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, spending time with his family and supporting the Green Bay Packers.

Ken is survived by his wife, LeAnne Yerk of Belleview, FL and daughter, Brooke Yerk of Lady Lake, FL. He is also survived by his parents Paul and Bonnie Yerk of Belleview, FL and brother and sister-in-law Russell and Michelle Yerk along with nieces Callie and Mattie and nephew Cole Yerk of Cherry Valley, IL. Ken was blessed to be close to many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church at The Villages with Pastor Ronnie Walker officiating. Masks will be required and please arrive with those you wish to be seated with to allow for social distancing. Please join in watching the service for Kenneth Paul Yerk at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/470612381 The livestream will go live at 10:45 AM and the service starts at 11:00 AM.

Ken will be buried in Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation, Inc. at The Villages Charter School, 350 Tatonka Terrace, The Villages, FL 32162.